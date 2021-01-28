Thousands of Valley school employees to get COVID-19 vaccine next week

School districts working with MCESC will be among the first in Ohio to vaccinate staff

(WKBN) – More than 3,000 school employees from over 30 local school districts will be getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the end of next week.

The Mahoning County Educational Service Center is working with the board of health, school districts and the Giant Eagle pharmacy division to make the vaccine available to local educators as soon as possible.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to make this happen for our schools,” says Traci Hostetler, MCESC superintendent. “As with everything in this situation, things evolve quickly, and our team, as well as our contacts at local schools, have had to pivot and change plans at the drop of a hat. This collaboration has resulted in the opportunity for local schools to get vaccinated quickly, which will add another layer of protection for our staff and students.”

The school districts chose a partner to use for distribution and registered paperwork. The deadline to register has passed and only pre-registered employees can attend next week’s clinics.

There’s also specified times and locations for each district to get the vaccine.

No walk-ins will be allowed.

The following schools have partnered with Giant Eagle to receive vaccines at designated clinics between Thursday, February 4 and Saturday, February 6: Austintown Local Schools, Beaver Local Schools, Boardman Local Schools, Campbell City Schools, Canfield Local Schools, Columbiana Exempted Village Schools, East Palestine City Schools, Jackson-Milton Local Schools, Lowellville Local Schools, Mahoning County Career & Technical Center, Mahoning County ESC, Poland Local Schools, Sebring Local Schools, South Range Local Schools, Springfield Local Schools, Struthers City Schools, West Branch Local Schools, Western Reserve Local Schools, Youngstown Community School, Valley Virtual, ACLD School, Academy of Urban Scholars, Islamic Academy, Holy Family, Stambaugh Charter Academy, St. Charles, St. Nicholas, Summit Academy, Summit Academy Secondary of Youngstown, The Brilliance School, Ursuline Preschool and Kindergarten, and Youngstown Academy of Excellence.

Times and locations will be given directly to school staff members.

Other schools in the area have partnered with the Youngstown City Health Department, Columbiana Health Department, Portage County Health Department and Akron Children’s Hospital. Youngstown City Schools will be using QuickMed located inside Youngstown City Schools.