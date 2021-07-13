Thousands of residents without power across the Valley

(WKBN) – Thousands of residents are without power as severe weather continues to sweep over the Valley Tuesday afternoon.

According to Ohio Edison, as of 3:40 p.m., over 1,478 customers are without power in Trumbull County. Most of those outages are in Warren, with 1,220 customers without power.

Columbiana County is reporting 321 customers without power.

In Pennsylvania, Penn Power is reporting 117 customers without power in Mercer County and 108 customers without power in Lawrence County.

Power is expected to be restored for most customers by 6 p.m.

