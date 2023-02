Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of power outages are spreading through the Valley Sunday morning.

There are just over 1,750 outages throughout Mahoning county. These outages are expected to be fixed by 9 a.m.

In Trumbull county, there are just under 975 outages. Those outages are expected to be fixed by 8 a.m.

First News has reached out to First Energy for the cause of the outages but we have not yet heard back.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.