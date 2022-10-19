(WKBN)- Thousands of residents in Trumbull County and hundreds in Mercer County are without power Wednesday morning.

According to the First Energy website, almost 3,900 people are without power in Trumbull County. The majority of these outages are in Bristol Township (1,132) and Fowler Township (791).

In Mercer County, over 350 people are without power. The majority of these outages are in Shenango Township (320).

In Hubbard Township, a tree and power lines fell on Chestnut Ridge Road, blocking the area. WKBN reached out to First Energy to confirm whether or not this incident was the cause of the outages. WKBN has not yet received a response.

Power is expected to be completely restored in all areas around 9 a.m.