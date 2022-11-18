AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Thousands of Austintown residents are waking up without power Friday morning.

According to First Energy’s website, 5,515 people are without power in Mahoning County as of 4:15 a.m. Of those outages, 5,320 are in Austintown and nearly 200 are without power in Youngstown. There are also a handful of outages in both Canfield and Boardman Township.

A cause of the outages has not been shared. WKBN has reached out to a spokesperson with First Energy and awaits a response.

Power is expected to be restored in all areas around 7 a.m.