(WKBN) – Thousands of Mahoning County residents are without power Thursday morning.

First Energy’s website shows that over 3,300 people are without power in the county.

As of 9:45 a.m., 2,248 people are without power in Boardman Township and 1,094 people have lost power in Youngstown. There are also a handful of outages in Austintown Township.

Power is expected to be restored in all areas around noon on Thursday.

First Energy has not said what caused the outages.