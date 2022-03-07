NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are investigating after thousands of dollars in sports trading cards and a signed Hines Ward jersey were stolen from a business.

The break-in happened at Niles Sportscards & Collectibles on Robbins Avenue on March 3.

Police responded after one of the owners received a security notification on her phone showing someone inside the store.

When officers arrived, they found the glass on a side door had been shattered. Two display cases were also damaged. A third was empty with the door open.