(WKBN)- Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during the major winter storm.

As of 7:20 a.m. 1,424 people are without power in Mahoning County. First Energy’s website lists that over 1,200 of the outages are in Austintown Township.

Approximately 158 outages are listed in Mercer County. French Creek Township has 131 of the outages.

In Columbiana County, 152 people are without power, with over 120 of them in Unity Township.

In Trumbull County, 158 people are without power. First Energy said that Mecca Township has 75 of these outages.