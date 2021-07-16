Thousands in Mercer County without power, outages span across the Valley

(WKBN) – Thousands are without power Friday evening as heavy rain passes through the Valley, causing flooding.

As of 7:30 p.m., Penn Power is reporting 3,013 customers without power in Mercer County. Sandy Lake Township is seeing the most with 614.

In Lawrence County, 31 are without power.

Ohio Edison is reporting 272 customers without power in Columbiana County, the majority of which are in Knox Township with 271.

In Mahoning County, 65 are without power and 11 are without power in Trumbull County.

First Energy estimates power should return by 9:30 p.m. In Mercer County, First Energy is still working on getting an estimated time for power to be restored.