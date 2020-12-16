Thousands get behind local Facebook group to help Ohioans in need

The group is set up like a buy-sell-trade but is strictly donation-based

(WKBN) – On Dec. 15, 2019 Kind Hearts, Blessed Souls Facebook Page was started by Michelle McDonald, who at the time was in college and wanted to help out a family in need during the holidays, but didn’t have the funds to do it.

Just over a year later, the page has close to 20,200 members with almost 19,000 of them being active on the page.

McDonald and her fiancé, Robert Ehrhart, who also is an admin on the page, just moved into their house that July and McDonald had given a lot of stuff away during the move.

“I had given a lot of stuff away that I didn’t need anymore to this pantry that I volunteer at in Lisbon, and I realized that I could have just put some of that stuff up on Facebook and seen if anybody needed it, and couldn’t afford it at the time,” McDonald said.

With the idea in her head she started posting in a couple buy-sell-trade groups on Facebook, which allow people to post items for sale on a page in their community, and her posts did really well so she created Kind Souls, Blessed Hearts.

“I wanted to kind of keep that integrity of that idea, no money just straight-up gifting items to each other,” McDonald said.

It works much like a buy-sell-trade group. Individuals can post items to give and people can claim them or people can ask for items they need and individuals can offer to give them something.

“We cover a huge area,” McDonald said. “All the way from Ashtabula to Columbiana and everyone in between…We also cover all of the counties that border Ohio and Pa., like Crawford, Lawrence, Mercer.”

McDonald said people can’t ask for but can offer brand new items, and items requested should be basic necessities such as food, clothes and diapers, to name a few.

“All of the posts have to get approved by me and my fiancé,” McDonald said. “Throughout the year… I post about 50 to 75 posts a day and during the holiday season we’re anywhere between like 100 and 200.”

She also said she tries to spread out when posts go up so that posts don’t get buried and missed in the thread.

At this time of year, she enjoys seeing people post that seeing others donate on the page inspired them to go through their things to donate.

“The most heartwarming posts that I ever get and it’s always around this time of year, which makes it even better, is we have people who come on there that post that their kids have gone through their toys, and they have toys to donate to other kids,” McDonald said.

The site also has a “topics” tab that’s available to anyone in the group where local resources are listed for anyone that needs them. Members can find it at the top of the page.

“It actually has community resources in it,” McDonald said. “Pantry info, clothing banks, holiday resources, help with bills, anything like that. They all get pinned to our topics section.”

For anyone that thinks there’s a catch or that it doesn’t work, they have a photo album called “Positive Connections” that shows screenshots of people thanking the givers for items they needed.

“It’s important to help people and realize you don’t need money to help people. It’s a very simple gesture and everyone needs help, everyone goes through a rough patch,” McDonald said. “It’s important to know that we can all help each other.”

In the future, she hopes to turn it into a non-profit and possibly find a building to act as a home base.