SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of customers in Salem and Salem Township are being affected by a power outage Sunday, according to FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy confirmed that power has been restored after an issue with the power lines. As of 5:10 p.m., over 3,500 customers were affected. Customers were put on a backup line as of 5:40 p.m. and power was out for about 25 minutes.

According to FirstEnergy, the outages were on Franklin Avenue and Summit Street and off South Lincoln Avenue.