Those living in Lisbon will see an increase in their water bills

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Those living in Lisbon will soon see their water bill go up again, the Morning Journal reports.



It will be at minimum equal to the water rate increase approved in February, when the rates went from $5.69 per 100 cubic feet of water to $9.87 for the first 200 cubic feet, with the fee returning to $5.69 after that.

That’s about $50 more per year, on average.

It goes into effect November 1.

The board says the increases are needed to fund major system upgrades.

