Those living and working in downtown Youngstown convince leaders to keep traffic light

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It appears the public has spoken and a traffic signal in downtown Youngstown will stay in place.

The signal in question is at the corner of Market and Boardman streets near the Mahoning County Courthouse.

Recently, leaders with the Ohio Department of Transportation identified nearly a dozen intersections along Wick Avenue, Market Street and Fifth Avenue needing to be either improved or removed because of traffic counts.

One of them was at Market and Boardman, but residents and business people complained.

“We analyzed and looked at the public comments and we decided, based on the public comments, even though the signal is unwarranted and was recommended for removal, we’re going to go ahead and leave the signal in place and upgrade it through our own funds,” said Director of Public Works Chuck Shasho.

The city will have to pay about $30,000 to replace and upgrade the traffic signals. The work should begin in 2021.