This week’s acts of kindness: A spotlight on positive news

This week's good news in the Valley and across the U.S.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, it may be hard for people to see the positive news with everything going on. If you know of an act of kindness in your community that you believe should be highlighted by WKBN, please let us know.

Here are a few “good news” stories that we’ve covered over the past week:

Columbiana neighborhood finds fun ways to spend spare time amidst COVID-19

A Columbiana neighborhood is getting creative with how to spend spare time by creating a bear hunt. Read more here.

Cortland neighbors put up encouraging messages to thank area’s first responders

A Cortland neighborhood has come up with a creative and safe way to thank their first responder neighbors who are working on the front lines of the pandemic. Read more here.

VIDEO: Husband sings through Alabama nursing home window to his 83-year-old wife

A man and his daughter are only able to communicate with their loved one through a window so they visit and sing, “You Are My Sunshine,” to let her know how much they love her. Read more here.

Jerseys on doors recognize student athletes with interrupted seasons

Due to the cancellations during the winter sports season and the possibility of spring cancellations, parents across the tri-county area are making sure their seniors are still recognized. Read more here.

Sharon teachers put on virtual morning newscast to keep students connected, informed

A Sharon teacher started the newscast with their other faculty to fill in for their sixth grade news team while they’re at home. Read more here.

