(WKBN) — This week, drivers can expect to see some construction starting up across the Valley, and there might be some adjustments to your commute. Here’s what you can expect.

MERCER COUNTY

Sandy Lake Township — Route 17

Work is expected to begin Monday on a roadway improvement project on state Route 17. Drivers may experience lane restrictions, and should expect travel delays during active work hours.

Crews will mill and pave a portion of Cemetery Road to 1,000 feet past Yankee School Road, along with additional work in that area. The project should be done by May.

Sugar Grove Township — Werner Road Bridge

Work is set to begin Monday on the Werner Road Bridge over Little Shenango River. Traffic will be detoured during this time, which will be posted using state Route 18 and Main Street.

This includes replacing the concrete deck, steel painting and minor road work. The project is expected to be completed by late September.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Salem — Route 14

Starting Monday, state Route 14 will be closed from State Street to U.S. Route 62. Traffic will be detoured from State Street west to U.S. Route 62 and reverse.

This closure due to a culvert replacement. The closure is expected to last 45 days.

Salem — Franklin Avenue

Drivers will be re-routed around Franklin Avenue. Reilly Way, right off of Franklin will be closed to busses and people picking up or dropping off kids at Reilly Elementary School.

Busses will enter and exit through different entrances of the same lot.

This is for resurfacing of the road from South Lincoln Avenue to the edge of the city limits. The project is expected to be finished in six months.

