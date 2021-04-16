‘This is something that will continue on for years’: Funding committee is getting to work for Columbiana stadium

To replace the home stands and track would costs between $800,000 and $1 million

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana Clippers are one step closer to getting some new bleachers and possibly a new track at their stadium at Harvey S. Firestone Park.

According to Superintendent of Columbiana Exempted Village Schools Don Mook, they have formed a committee of 24 community members, athletic department members, administrators, city councilmen and the park board.

“Some of the block is deteriorating a little bit and we’re looking at possibly some metal stands,” Mook said.

They would maintain the look of the sides and front stone on the home bleachers but replace where people sit with metal.

“If you look at the weight room facility, the locker room facility, the press box, those were all things done through donations and done through the community and they look fantastic,” Mook said.

Those were just a few of the projects done over the years made possible through community help.

Mook said in order to replace the bleachers and track, it would cost between $800,000 to $1,000,000. He believes the away bleachers were purchased around 2005 and cost about $200,000 at the time.

“We’re establishing a website in conjunction with our current school website that will work through our athletic booster program and allow people to donate, allow people to get involved,” Mook said.

The website isn’t up yet, so individuals wanting to donate should look out for that. Mook said they’re working with a company called PaySchools, which manages their lunch program, to get the site up and running.

“Think about the setting we have here in Columbiana and the way our facilities have done in the past. This is something that will continue on for years. This project back when it was initially put in was done through community effort, this is a great way for our community to get involved and keep our programs up for our kids here in Columbiana,” Mook said.