‘This is something sacred’: Ballet Western Reserve premiers virtual showcase

The showcase "A Classic Gala" with advanced students in premiering at 7 p.m. with the younger students performing Sunday at 3 p.m., called "PANDEMonIumCreates"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ballet Western Reserve is premiering their next showcase Saturday night.

The school will be releasing videos for two performances on Facebook and Youtube.

The showcase “A Classic Gala” with advanced students in premiering at 7 p.m. Saturday, with the younger students performing Sunday at 3 p.m. called “PANDEMonIumCreates.”

The company says it’s delighted to give students an opportunity to continue dancing and performing.

“This is something sacred, having students in the building, coaching them, offering the wisdom of your own experience. This is a tradition that we are so incredibly fortunate to continue despite whatever circumstances we face,” said Cate Greyjoy, artistic director at Ballet Western Reserve.

“It’s super fun and it’s chill and it’s laid back, but we also come and we have a wonderful time, and we not only learn technique, and we not only learn how to better our dancing and to better our posture but to better our skills in life,” said Reagan Nevels, BWR student for 12 years.

The students are already preparing for a May performance of “Sleeping Beauty.”