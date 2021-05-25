‘This is a priority,’ Lisbon mayor says of funding for police body cameras

Mayor Peter Wilson would like to get the body cameras as soon as possible

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon Village Council held their bi-weekly meeting Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, several topics were discussed, including body cameras for police officers. Specifically, applying for a $20,000 JAG grant for the cameras, which is due by June 1.

Mayor Peter Wilson would like to get the body cameras as soon as possible for the safety of officers and residents. He would like to apply for the JAG grant and others as they become available.

Police Chief Michael Abraham would like to wait until the cameras become mandatory. Some concerns are that technology could become outdated if they got them now, figuring out how to store the footage, and finding someone who would organize, edit, and file it.

Another concern was the village becoming ineligible for future grants if they applied for this current JAG grant.

The thought is that when they become mandatory there will be more grants and funding available to get what is needed to use them.

Ultimately, it was decided to pass on the JAG grant for now, but the mayor will continue researching other grants while council researches what is required in order to have body cameras. That includes cost, software and how other places have implemented them.

“I will be looking for these grants, and I expect council to back me if I start finding grants and deadlines come up. I expect council to back me on this, this is a priority,” Wilson said.