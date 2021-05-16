‘This event is near and dear to me’: Big motorcycle charity ride coming to Youngstown

The largest motorcycle charity event in the world that raises funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men's mental health is coming to Youngstown

Youngstown Cycle Supply is hosting the Distinguished Gentleman’s ride for the first time in Youngstown, and it’s going to start right at their shop on Market Street and end in Columbiana.

Owner Adam Pratt says he’s been riding since he was a kid and says this ride in particular is unique in its own way and is for a great cause.

“This is a very slow paced ride. You want to be seen. We dress up dapper, like we’re in the 1940s with tweeds and suits, and you just look really cool doing it. And we’re on vintage bikes or vintage looking bikes, and you just take your tie and roll through and let everyone know what you’re doing,” Pratt said.

The ride raises awareness for prostate cancer and men’s mental health.

Pratt lost someone close to him to the disease.

He says he also battled depression and beat it but knows there are people out there who can’t, so he is riding for them.

“This event is near and dear to me because I lost my grandfather to cancer years back, and it’s also, it’s just a fun event,” Pratt said.

Men and women are welcome to ride in the event as well as support them as they roll into Columbiana at Factory 46,

There is also a car show following the ride.

It takes off next Sunday, May 23.