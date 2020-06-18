Third suspect sought in Weathersfield power plant fire

Investigators are looking for Tanner Fulcher, of Niles

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Weathersfield Township police are looking for a third suspect in connection with a fire at the Gen-On Power Plant.

Investigators are looking for Tanner Fulcher, of Niles.

Fulcher is wanted on charges of breaking and entering, vandalism and arson in connection with a break-in at the Gen-On Power Plant on Belmont Avenue.

Anyone with information about Fulcher is asked to call police 330-652-6486.

Joshua Davis, of McDonald, and Tommy Murphy, of Youngstown, have already been arrested.

The damages were discovered by a supervisor who checks on the property weekly back on April 22. A police report says a window was pried open, and an office was ransacked. Windows were busted, and a fire was set in the pump house. A room housing heavy equipment was also damaged.

Reports say the plant has been shut down since 2012.

Police estimated that the suspects caused thousands of dollars in damages.