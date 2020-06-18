Live Now
First News on FOX: Morning Edition
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Third suspect sought in Weathersfield power plant fire

Local News

Investigators are looking for Tanner Fulcher, of Niles

Posted: / Updated:
Tanner Fulcher is wanted for arson, vandalism and break and entering out of Weathersfield

Weathersfield Police Department

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Weathersfield Township police are looking for a third suspect in connection with a fire at the Gen-On Power Plant.

Investigators are looking for Tanner Fulcher, of Niles.

Fulcher is wanted on charges of breaking and entering, vandalism and arson in connection with a break-in at the Gen-On Power Plant on Belmont Avenue.

Anyone with information about Fulcher is asked to call police 330-652-6486.

Joshua Davis, of McDonald, and Tommy Murphy, of Youngstown, have already been arrested.

The damages were discovered by a supervisor who checks on the property weekly back on April 22. A police report says a window was pried open, and an office was ransacked. Windows were busted, and a fire was set in the pump house. A room housing heavy equipment was also damaged.

Reports say the plant has been shut down since 2012.

Police estimated that the suspects caused thousands of dollars in damages.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award