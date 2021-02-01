Third suspect in Niles burglary turns herself in

Kylee Ginnicks was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Saturday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A third suspect wanted in connection to Niles burglary has turned herself in to police.

Kylee Ginnicks was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Saturday on an aggravated burglary charge.

Ginnicks is being held on a $200,0000 bond. She’s one of four suspects facing charges stemming from the ordeal.

The victim told officers two women were coming to his house for a date. He said they let in two men who were armed with a crowbar and taser and robbed him.

Dakota Phillips and a juvenile were already arrested in connection to the case.

Investigators are still looking for Shane Hall.