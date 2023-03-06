WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The third suspect in the arson murder of Chassidy Broadstone is back in Ohio and was booked into jail Sunday evening.

Chassidy Broadstone

Zackary Gurd, 23, faces two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of attempted aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence charges.

Warren Arson

Gurd was originally arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia after he got off a Greyhound bus.

Gurd was extradited from Virginia after he waived his hearing.

Gurd’s arraignment hearing will be held at a later date. Gurd will wait for the hearing in the Trumbull County Jail.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.