Third suspect arrested in connection to arson at Weathersfield power plant

The other two suspects, Joshua Davis, of McDonald, and Tommy Murphy, of Youngstown, have already been arrested

Tanner Fulcher

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The third suspect in connection with a fire at the Gen-On Power Plant has been arrested.

Tanner Fulcher of Niles was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Saturday.

Fulcher faces charges of breaking and entering, vandalism and arson in connection with a break-in at the Gen-On Power Plant on Belmont Avenue.

The other two suspects, Joshua Davis, of McDonald, and Tommy Murphy, of Youngstown, have already been arrested.

The damages were discovered by a supervisor who checks on the property weekly back on April 22. A police report says a window was pried open, and an office was ransacked. Windows were busted, and a fire was set in the pump house. A room housing heavy equipment was also damaged.

Reports say the plant has been shut down since 2012.

Police estimated that the suspects caused thousands of dollars in damages.

