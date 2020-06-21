Third suspect arrested in connection to arson at Weathersfield power plant

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The third suspect in connection with a fire at the Gen-On Power Plant has been arrested.
Tanner Fulcher of Niles was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Saturday.
Fulcher faces charges of breaking and entering, vandalism and arson in connection with a break-in at the Gen-On Power Plant on Belmont Avenue.
The other two suspects, Joshua Davis, of McDonald, and Tommy Murphy, of Youngstown, have already been arrested.
The damages were discovered by a supervisor who checks on the property weekly back on April 22. A police report says a window was pried open, and an office was ransacked. Windows were busted, and a fire was set in the pump house. A room housing heavy equipment was also damaged.
Reports say the plant has been shut down since 2012.
Police estimated that the suspects caused thousands of dollars in damages.