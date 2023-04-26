CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Another abandoned building in Campbell caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to find a fully engulfed house fire on Reed Avenue.

The fire chief said the house was abandoned with no working utilities. It was on the list to be demolished. Firefighters are letting it burn and protecting the church next door.

No injuries were reported.

About a block away, two other vacant buildings on the city’s demolition list caught fire on Tuesday. Those were located on Gordon Avenue.

The causes of the fires are under investigation. Firefighters haven’t said whether they are connected.