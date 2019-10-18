Third defendant indicted in November murder on Youngstown’s East Side

Brian Donlow also faces a murder charge in a July 2018 shooting on the Youngstown's East Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man already jailed for a Youngstown murder in July 2018 was also indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury for a November 2018 murder, also on the city’s east side.

Brian Donlow, 24, of Youngstown, is charged with aggravated murder for the November 18 shooting death of Christopher Jackson, 21, of Warren. Jackson was found shot to death about 2 a.m. in running car in a field at Bennington and Stewart avenues.

Another man was wounded in the same shooting, and Donlow also faces a charge of attempted murder.

Also indicted on aggravated murder and attempted murder charges in the case are Stephon Hopkins, 22 and Lorice Moore, also 22. They were indicted in February.

Hopkins and Donlow were also indicted May 16 for the shooting death of Brandon Wylie, 30, found just after midnight June 20, 2018 in the grass at the Plaza View apartment complex.

Moore was also an early person of interest in Wylie’s death, but he was not charged.

When Moore and Hopkins were indicted in February, police said they expected to charge a third person for Jackson’s death.

Jackson was killed and the other man shot after what police termed an “altercation” as they were driving.

Investigators say Jackson and the other victim picked up the three defendants, and as they argued, gunfire erupted from the back seat, wounding the other victim — who was driving — and killing Jackson.

The victim ran away.

Police managed to collect DNA and ballistic evidence from inside the car and sent it to the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation to be tested. Once the test results came back, police were able to charge Hopkins and Moore.