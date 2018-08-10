Third day of vacant fires in Youngstown Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - For the third day in a row, Youngstown firefighters were called to put out a vacant house fire.

This time, crews were called about 2:24 a.m. to a house on North Maryland Avenue on the city's west side.

The house that caught fire stands just a few blocks away from Fire Station No. 3, which was closed Friday in the city's rotating closure of fire stations to save money.

On Thursday, crews were called out at about the same time as Friday's fire to a house on Wayne Avenue on the city's south side.

When crews arrived, the flames were intense and consuming the house, so firefighters decided to let it burn.

Then on Wednesday, a fire broke out about 2 a.m. at a house on W. Delason Avenue. About an hour later a house caught fire on South Forest Avenue.

All three fires are under investigation.

