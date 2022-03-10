(WKBN) – The second Thursday of March is known as World Kidney Day, which brings awareness to kidney health.

The main function of your kidneys is to remove toxins and excess water from your blood. They also help with your blood pressure, produce red blood cells and help keep your bones healthy, according to Worldkidneyday.org.

So what happens if your kidneys are not working properly?

What is kidney failure?

Kidney failure happens when one or both kidneys can not function well on their own. In other cases, it’s caused by a chronic condition.

When your kidneys aren’t functioning correctly, waste will build up in your body. This can cause a person to feel sick, and in some severe cases, it can be life-threatening.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Chronic Kidney Disease affects one in seven adults in the U.S, which is about 37 million Americans.

What causes kidney failure?

There are many things that can lead to kidney failure or acute kidney failure, which happens when kidneys lose function suddenly.

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Autoimmune kidney disease

Certain medications

Sever dehydration

Urinary tract obstruction

Uncontrolled systemic diseases

The biggest causes of kidney disease from chronic kidney failure are diabetes and high blood pressure. Nearly one in three people with diabetes and one in five people with high blood pressure have kidney disease, according to NIDDK.

Signs of kidney failure

There are some signs and symptoms to look for that could indicate your kidneys are not working properly.

If your kidneys are not working properly, you may notice any of these symptoms:

Fatigue

An upset stomach or vomiting

Confusion or trouble concentrating

Swelling, especially around your hands or ankles

More frequent bathroom trips

Decreased urine output

Shortness of breath

Nausea

Irregular heartbeat

Weakness

Muscle spasms

Dry or itchy skin

Poor appetite or metallic taste of food

In the early stages, it’s possible a person may experience little to no symptoms. So, it’s important to keep in mind that even with no symptoms, chronic kidney disease can still cause damage.

Kidney dos and don’ts

There are some things you should and shouldn’t do in order to care for your kidneys and keep them healthy.

Dos

Eat a healthy diet

Stay active

Monitor your kidney function, with your doctor’s help

Keep your blood sugar levels under control, if you have diabetes

Keep your blood pressure levels in a normal range

Make sure you drink the proper amount of fluid for your body intake

Don’ts

Avoid smoking

Avoid taking over-the-counter medication regularly

Don’t overhydrate – Excessive water intake can be dangerous

Cut down on sugar and salt

Avoid drinking alcohol

Kidney failure can be diagnosed by a doctor through blood tests, advanced imaging and urine tests. There are several ways to treat it, which include dialysis, and in severe cases, a kidney transplant.

You should call a doctor if you begin to experience any of the symptoms listed.

It’s important to make sure your kidneys are healthy and working properly to avoid any other health issues. You can read more about how to do that by visiting Mayoclinic.org, My.clevelandclinic.org or Worldkidneyday.org.