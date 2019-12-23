Things to keep in mind with only two Christmas shopping days left

If you have been experiencing delays with your packages, analysts say it's a timing issue

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The countdown to Christmas is on and large crowds will continue to flood through shopping centers across the Valley on Monday.

Experts estimate that Americans spent more than $34 billion this past weekend. That’s $2.5 billion more than Black Friday shopping.

The National Retail Federation predicts the average American to spend $1,047 this holiday season, which is the most since they started keeping record.

With only two shopping days left, there are a few things to keep in mind.

You can expect Route 224 and 422 to be especially busy on Monday, and law enforcement will be watching closely through Christmas. State Highway Patrol offers unlimited overtime, so there are extra patrol cars on the road.

Boardman police said they see an increase in thefts during the holiday season and urge shoppers to keep an eye on their belongings.

Some people may also still be waiting for their packages to arrive.

Thanksgiving came as late as possible this year, leaving just 26 days between Black Friday and Christmas Eve. That’s why a good majority of shoppers pick up their gifts in a store.