NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Things Remembered in North Jackson is seeking applicants for a behind-the-scenes position.

Things Remembered makes personalized gifts for people around the world. It has over 100 machines to engrave glass, jewelry and plates, plus, it also makes embroidered blankets and teddy bears.

The company needs a business to business sales representative. It’s an inside sales position, selling Things Remembered products to other businesses, such as employee recognition gifts and customer and vendor gifts.

It pays an hourly rate and commission and includes medical, dental, vision and 401(k) benefits.

To apply, visit www.thingsremembered.com/nowhiring.