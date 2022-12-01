LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville rallied around its school this past spring when there was a shooting in the cafeteria. Now, the village is doing it again after a double murder suicide.

Ruth Shipley heard sirens Wednesday night, then her niece called. She was checking on Shipley and told her what was happening.

“So I immediately went and double locked all my doors and put lights on,” Shipley said.

That was while police were still looking for the shooter. They found him, which eased Shipley’s mind. She has lived in Lowellville for 43 years and walks outside often. She understands times have changed.

“We have to say we aren’t just a sleepy little community. Things happen anywhere,” Shipley said.

Shipley was around in the 1990s and remembers an incident where a young lady was trying to get a restraining order against a man who wouldn’t leave her alone. She was murdered.

“This house was raised and now that property is next door to last night’s incident. No connection to the families, just the most incredible coincidence I can imagine. Awful,” Shipley said.

Shipley’s family has installed doorbell cameras at her house for safety. She will continue her walks in Lowellville as they connect her to the town she loves.

“I refuse to be afraid of people. You know, I believe people are inherently good,” Shipley said. “I think this is a wonderful community and I think we just have to be a little more cautious because things are changing.”

Shipley remembers a time when you didn’t have to lock your doors in Lowellville. She knows that’s not the case anymore but still sees plenty of good when she’s walking around.