YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas is over, your gifts are unwrapped, and your trash is full of wrapping paper and boxes.

All of those gifts can make you a target for thieves.

Captain Jason Simon, with the Youngstown Police Department, said there are a few things to watch.

Never leave valuable gifts in front of a window under a Christmas tree. Also, make sure those expensive electronic boxes are hidden in your trash can, instead of on the curb for everyone to see.

“So folks don’t know if you have a big TV or a video game system or something that would be tempting for a thief to come inside and take,” Simon said.

If you’re traveling for the holiday, check for footprints or signs of a break-in as you’re returning home, police added.