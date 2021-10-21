Thieves make off with heavy heist from Youngstown monument company

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Generic Police Lights

Credit: Inhauscreative via GettyImages

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said thieves made off with several pieces of marble and granite from a city monument company overnight Wednesday.

Police were called about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday to Youngstown Marble & Granite, 3800 Southern Blvd., by an employee who found some damaged marble when they came in for the morning.

Reports said it appeared someone took a large slab of granite off a rack that weighed several hundred pounds and also took several smaller pieces of marble and granite. One piece appeared to have broken in half, reports said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com