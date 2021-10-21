Thieves make off with heavy heist from Youngstown monument company

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said thieves made off with several pieces of marble and granite from a city monument company overnight Wednesday.

Police were called about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday to Youngstown Marble & Granite, 3800 Southern Blvd., by an employee who found some damaged marble when they came in for the morning.

Reports said it appeared someone took a large slab of granite off a rack that weighed several hundred pounds and also took several smaller pieces of marble and granite. One piece appeared to have broken in half, reports said.