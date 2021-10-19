Thieves drive car through Youngstown gas station, steal $4K

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said someone drove a car through the side of a Market Street gas station early Tuesday morning and stole $4,000.

Police were called about 4:25 a.m. for a report of an alarm at the Gateway Gas Mart, 1231 Market St. When officers got there, they found a car rammed into the building.

After the car was towed, police went inside with the owner and discovered a safe and a cash register were missing, reports said. It was estimated $4,000 was taken.

No one was with the car when police arrived. Detectives are investigating.

