The men were not able to remove the converter, but the vehicle is damaged

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull Mobile Meals van in Warren was damaged severely after thieves tried to steal the catalytic converter.

The CEO reported that at approximately 3:50 a.m., two men tried to remove a catalytic converter from one of the vehicles that was parked near Market Street.

The men were not able to remove the converter, but the vehicle is damaged.

The incident was saved on security cameras.

The Warren Police Department is still investigating.