Thiel College releases plans for in-person commencement ceremonies

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Thiel College released its plans for commencement ceremonies.



The school will host both 2020 and 2021 graduates in two separate in-person ceremonies. Both will take place on May 9 at Alumni Stadium.

The class of 2020 will be honored at a 3 p.m. ceremony, and the class of 2021 will be celebrated with exercises at 10 a.m. A baccalaurate service at 4 p.m. will be at Graul Amphitheater in Riverside Park near campus.

“We are so excited to be able to host in-person commencement ceremonies for our students and for the graduates from 2020,” said Vice President for College Advancement Roberta Leonard. “We appreciate the patience and flexibility from everyone as worked to find ways we could gather safely as a community to celebrate the culmination of four years of work and an important life milestone for our students.”