Thief steals veterans collection jar from Warren restaurant

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cameras from two Warren businesses were able to capture a dine and dash and the theft of a veterans’ collection jar.

According to a police report, officers were called Tuesday to the Chat and Chew on W. Market Street NW to take a theft report.

A man told officers that a man came into the restaurant Monday, ate and then left without paying. He also took a collection jar for veterans that was sitting on the counter.

Surveillance video shows the man running out of the Chat and Chew and going behind a neighboring convenience store.

After taking the money out of the jar, the man is seen buying items inside the store.

Police found the jar behind the convenience store with only 11 cents left inside.

Investigators are working to identify the thief, who was described in a police report as a tall, skinny black man who was about 30 years old with short black hair and facial hair. He was wearing black sweatpants and a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt.

Police received a report that the man has been at the convenience store in the past.