Thief ransacks Warren bar, throws video surveillance in nearby river

The surveillance equipment was fished out by firefighters and may provide critical clues in the case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A thief who thought of getting rid of evidence didn’t plan on the quick work of Warren city officers and firefighters.

Someone broke into Callahan’s Irish Pub on Mahoning Avenue on Monday.

Whoever did it ransacked the bar and tore out the video recorder containing surveillance footage, tossing it in the river.

That DVR system was fished out by the fire department. It landed on some debris and was floating on the surface.

The recorder was turned over to detectives and may provide critical clues in the case.