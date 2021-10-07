‘They’ve done a great job’: Community development conference attracts people to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 37th annual conference of Ohio’s Community Development Corporations is being held this week in Youngstown.

On Thursday afternoon, a busload of of people from the conference toured a plaza at Glenwood Avenue and Canfield Road that’s being renovated by the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation.

The conference was a chance for the various development groups around Youngstown to show off what they’ve done. One woman from Cleveland praised the YNDC.

“They’ve done a great job. I’m going to steal a couple things from them and I also had some ideas that I wanted to get in motion and haven’t done yet, and they’ve already been doing it. It’s working,” said Cigornai Snapp of the Greater Collinwood Development Corporation.

“They’re all staying downtown at the hotel, patronizing local businesses. As you see, we have a bus and we just took a whole busload of people through a number of our projects. So we’re all learning from each other,” said Ian Beniston of the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation.

Over 200 people attended the conference. It started Wednesday and ends Friday.

The meetings took place at the DeYor Performing Arts Center, DoubleTree Downtown and the Youngstown Flea.