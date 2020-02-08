‘They are valuable’: Austintown church creates welcome environment for Night to Shine event

The event, which is for people with special needs who might not have been able to go to prom, has happened locally for the past four years

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the past four years, Highway Tabernacle Church has hosted professional athlete Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine. It’s for those with special needs who couldn’t go to prom.

Night To Shine has become a big event for those in the community with special needs. When the new year comes around, everyone counts down to the Friday before Valentine’s Day.

“They look forward to this all year long,” said Tracie Corll, disability ministries director. “They want to know when it is, what it’s going to look like, how soon it’s going to be.”

For many who attend Night To Shine, they couldn’t go to formal events like prom.

“Prom really wasn’t an option for them. It wasn’t necessarily something that they felt like they could do, that would have worked for them,” Corll said.

But for the past four years, Highway Tabernacle has provided an atmosphere that makes them feel special.

The church gets volunteers from all over the community, including Youngstown State, where students in the campus ministry feel as special as the attendees.

“I think all of them get that sense of belonging, and helping and being able to show love for others,” said Joe Weser, director of Chi Alpha Campus Ministries.

According to Corll, Night to Shine gives their ministry a chance to show those with special needs that they, too, have a place in the world.

“They are valuable, they are wonderful people that God has put on this earth that we can show how much we love them and they are loved by God,” she said.

Night to Shine is a worldwide program organized by the Tim Tebow Foundation, which puts on the event in over 700 churches worldwide.

Two other Night to Shine events were held in Cortland and Greenville Friday night.