YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a busy month so far for members of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Between May 2 -12, agents working out of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants on five different locations in Youngstown, Warren, Austintown, Salem and Columbiana.

Agents were acting on tips and information from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit and focused on suspects using social media to distribute child porn.

“We have not made any arrests, as of yet, they are coming. And we are able to successfully seize pornographic material involving children at all of those sites,” said Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Greene said after the collected evidence is analyzed and reviewed, agents will talk to prosecutors about filing charges.