POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Your home might be stocked with goodies from Valentine’s Day — chocolates, flowers and perfume.

A local veterinarian said those items could be dangerous for your pet.

Veterinarian John Daugherty, of Poland Veterinary Centre, said as little as four ounces of chocolate can be fatal to a dog.

Your dog might start acting tired, start shaking and be nauseous.

While cats usually leave chocolate alone, they are prone to eating flowers and plants. Some, especially lilies, are toxic.

And all pets can eat ribbons, wrappers and other packaging that can cause a blockage.

“Pretend you have a toddler in the house and kid-proof everything. If you think a child can get it, your dog can probably easily get it, too. So try to keep things out of reach,” Daugherty said.



He stressed that if you think your pet may have ingested something, to call your vet immediately.