YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — ‘Twas the night before Thanksgiving with too much to do, dropping food on the floor, you say, “Fido, that’s for you.” While our furry companions will likely be delighted in cleaning up any messes in the kitchen, it is vital to their health that certain foods remain out of reach.

American Kennel Club provided a list of potentially toxic food, as well as safe indulgences, for your canine companion this holiday season.

Dog-friendly foods include:

Sweet potatoes, along with plain baked potatoes, are both safe options — as long as they are boiled or baked and contain no additional ingredients such as butter or salt.

Green beans and peas

Apples, minus the core and any seeds

Turkey meat, minus the skin

A general rule of thumb to remember when sharing your table with your pet’s bowl is simpler is better. It is best to feed your pets unseasoned food that has low or no fat. Another important thing to remember is that if the food is too hot for you, it’s too hot for them.

Foods your furry friend should avoid include:

Any turkey bones, skin and gravy

Ham

Creamed peas, grapes and raisins

Onions, scallions and garlic

Deserts such as chocolate, pies or other sweets

Alcohol and food containing it as an ingredient

Yeast and food containing it as an ingredient

To ensure the safety of your pet, be sure you, your guests and even your garbage can are impenetrable to your pet’s desire for a holiday treat.

If you notice any unusual behavior in your pet such as lethargy, refusal to eat their normal food, vomiting or diarrhea, contact your vet immediately.