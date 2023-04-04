SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — A group of students at Laurel Technical Institute in Sharon took home a big win for their culinary excellence.

The students won the 13th Annual Chili, Chowder and Soup Cookoff hosted by the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce.

The competition took place in March, bringing together culinary students from the region.

The LIT students won with their Red Pozole and Homestyle Beer Chili. The Red Pozole is a traditional Mexican soup made with pork, hominy and a variety of spices. The students added their own twist by smoking the pork for their soup. The Homestyle Beer Chili was made with ground beef, tomatoes, kidney beans and a generous splash of beer. To take it to the next level, the students topped the chili with chili braised beef and fresh cornbread.

“We love cooking and experimenting with different ingredients and techniques, so it’s an honor to be recognized for something that we’re so passionate about,” said culinary student Tiffany Arnoto, who helped prepare the Homestyle Beer Chili. “We’re excited to see where this takes us in the future.”