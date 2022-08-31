(WKBN) — The following bars and restaurants in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties have been pre-approved to have sports betting kiosks in their establishments. Sports betting in Ohio will become legal on Jan. 1, 2023.
Austintown
Quaker Steak & Lube
Ice House Inn
JR’s Pub
Buffalo Wild Wings
Shotz Bar & Grille
The Manor
Frenchy’s Irish Pub & Grill
Chippers Sport Bar
The Barrel Head Tavern
Barry Dyngles
Coaches Burger Bar
Boardman
Cocca’s Pizza
Giant Eagle Doral Dr.
Legends Food & Drink
Camelot Lanes
Blue Wolf Tavern
Quench Bar & Grill
Giangelo’s
Hole 55 Bar & Grille
Bruno Bros Pizza
Buffalo Wild Wings
Quaker Steak & Lube
Steel Valley Brew Works
Lanai Lounge
Campbell
Patsy’s Bar & Grille
The Diamond Bar and Grill
Tavern 26
Canfield
Cocca’s Pizza
Davidsons Restaurant
Giant Eagle
Belleria Express
The Pour House
Cortland
Quaker Steak & Lube
Iron House Bar & Grill
Cocca’s Pizza
East Liverpool
Harker Ave Cafe
Coaches Burger Bar
A 1 Quick Stop Drive Thru
Girard
Amen Corner Sports Bar and Grille
Canterino’s Sports Bar and Grill
Rolling Millls Bar and Grill
Hubbard
Erin’s Pub Truckworld
The Village Tavern
Belleria Pizza
The New Manhattan
Disilvio’s Family Grill
Lake Milton
Olde Dutch Mill Golf Course
Castaway Craigs
Liberty
Chad Anthony’s Italian Grille
Giant Eagle
Masury
Hots Shots
Laddie’s Sky Club
Niles
Niki’z Pub
High Pointe Restaurant & Tavern
Buffalo Wild Wings
Gasoline Alley
Tommy Dogg’s
Poland
Coaches Burger Bar
Pour House
Riser Tavern and Grill
Salem
Coaches Burger Bar
The Foundry
Boneshakers
Sebring
Brickhouse Bar and Grill
The Oregon Pub
Struthers
Holiday Bowl
Tangier
La Villa Sports Bar & Grill
Warren
Holiday Bar
University at Larchmont
Up A Creek
Convenient Food Mart Elm Rd
Ross’ Eatery & Pub
Youngstown
Julies Keno
Stabones Sports & Gaming
Vista Lounge
Irish Bob’s Pub
Crickets
Loose Rack Billiards