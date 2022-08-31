(WKBN) — The following bars and restaurants in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties have been pre-approved to have sports betting kiosks in their establishments. Sports betting in Ohio will become legal on Jan. 1, 2023.

Austintown

Quaker Steak & Lube

Ice House Inn

JR’s Pub

Buffalo Wild Wings

Shotz Bar & Grille

The Manor

Frenchy’s Irish Pub & Grill

Chippers Sport Bar

The Barrel Head Tavern

Barry Dyngles

Coaches Burger Bar

Boardman

Cocca’s Pizza

Giant Eagle Doral Dr.

Legends Food & Drink

Camelot Lanes

Blue Wolf Tavern

Quench Bar & Grill

Giangelo’s

Hole 55 Bar & Grille

Bruno Bros Pizza

Buffalo Wild Wings

Quaker Steak & Lube

Steel Valley Brew Works

Lanai Lounge

Campbell

Patsy’s Bar & Grille

The Diamond Bar and Grill

Tavern 26

Canfield

Cocca’s Pizza

Davidsons Restaurant

Giant Eagle

Belleria Express

The Pour House

Cortland

Quaker Steak & Lube

Iron House Bar & Grill

Cocca’s Pizza

East Liverpool

Harker Ave Cafe

Coaches Burger Bar

A 1 Quick Stop Drive Thru

Girard

Amen Corner Sports Bar and Grille

Canterino’s Sports Bar and Grill

Rolling Millls Bar and Grill

Hubbard

Erin’s Pub Truckworld

The Village Tavern

Belleria Pizza

The New Manhattan

Disilvio’s Family Grill

Lake Milton

Olde Dutch Mill Golf Course

Castaway Craigs

Liberty

Chad Anthony’s Italian Grille

Giant Eagle

Masury

Hots Shots

Laddie’s Sky Club

Niles

Niki’z Pub

High Pointe Restaurant & Tavern

Buffalo Wild Wings

Gasoline Alley

Tommy Dogg’s

Poland

Coaches Burger Bar

Pour House

Riser Tavern and Grill

Salem

Coaches Burger Bar

The Foundry

Boneshakers

Sebring

Brickhouse Bar and Grill

The Oregon Pub

Struthers

Holiday Bowl

Tangier

La Villa Sports Bar & Grill

Warren

Holiday Bar

University at Larchmont

Up A Creek

Convenient Food Mart Elm Rd

Ross’ Eatery & Pub

Youngstown

Julies Keno

Stabones Sports & Gaming

Vista Lounge

Irish Bob’s Pub

Crickets

Loose Rack Billiards