BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Therapy dogs from a Mahoning Valley volunteer support group called P.A.W.S. (Providing Affection, Wellbeing, and Support) made a recent trip to Boardman High School.

These beloved dogs have visited BHS for Lunch and Learns in the past. The dogs are very popular with the students, and counselors say they can really help decrease test anxiety and help students to relax.

Courtesy of Boardman Local Schools

Courtesy of Boardman Local Schools

Courtesy of Boardman Local Schools

Courtesy of Boardman Local Schools

“We bring the dogs in multiple times of year to provide emotional support for the students,” said BHS counselor Gina Crilley. “We’re wrapping up the 3rd nine weeks right now and we know that students can be stressed out with testing and grades. This can really help.”

BHS chemistry teacher Larry Davis is also one of the support dog owners in the P.A.W.S. program, and he brought his 4-year-old mini Goldendoodle, Desi, to work with him at the high school all day.

“Desi loves the students as much as they love her,” said Davis. “We go to nursing homes, hospitals, agencies like Children’s Services. If people make a request, we try to fill it,” Davis said. “It’s funny, after Desi spends a day like this, she does nothing but sleep when she gets home. All the attention is exhausting,” he joked.