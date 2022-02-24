SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Springfield Library hosted their “Reading with Rhys” program on Thursday.

Rhys is registered with Therapy Dogs International.

TDI said the program helps children who have not spent time around dogs become more comfortable around them and improve their reading skills.

“Really just a way to build their confidence with their reading and have something that’s nonjudgemental. As we get old things can get a little more judgemental and he’s here to give them a break from that,” said Springfield Library supervisor Jenni Hemphill.

Parents can sign their children up for a 15-minute reading slot, and when they arrive for their appointment they get to pick out the book.

The Springfield Library will be hosting two more reading days on March 10 and 24 starting at 4:30 p.m.

To sign up head over to their website.

