WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canadian rock band Theory of a Deadman will perform at Packard Music Hall in Warren.

The show will be on October 1.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31.

Tickets range in price from $26 to $30. They can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, the Packard Music Hall Box Office and at Theoryofadeadman.com.

The band is on tour promoting its new album, “Wake Up Call,” featuring the song, “RX (Medicate).”