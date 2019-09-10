Theft suspect prompts lockdown at Boardman Center Intermediate School, police say

Police ordered a school in Boardman to go on lockdown after they say a theft suspect ran into the building

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police ordered a school in Boardman to go on lockdown after they say a theft suspect ran into the building.

According to a police report, officers were called to the Southern Park Mall at about 1:18 p.m. Monday. A clerk at JCPenney said a man was running out of the store with clothing items.

Officers say the man, later identified as Joshua Zickefoose, ran into Boardman Center Intermediate School.

The police officer immediately called the school and told officials to lock down the building.

Zickefoose told police he thought the school was an apartment building, and when he saw students, he realized where he was and ran out, according to the police report.

Police spotted Zickefoose near the fire station on Market Street, where he was ordered to the ground and arrested.

Zickefoose is facing several charges including theft, possession of criminal tools, inducing panic, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and obstructing official business. He’s scheduled to be in court later this week.