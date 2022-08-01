BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing robbery charges, and the woman with him was charged, too, following a shoplifting incident in Boardman.

According to police, officers were called about 4:30 p.m. Friday to Gordon Food Service (GFS) on South Avenue after an employee reported that a man pushed a carful of items, including a $200 slab of ribs, out the door without paying for any of the merchandise.

The suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Richard Rain, loaded up the items into his SUV with the help of 43-year-old Patrice Pinkins and took off, the report stated.

Police pulled the SUV over in a restaurant off of Route 224 where they found the merchandise, totaling over $850, according to the report.

Police say that Rain told officers he had a gun in his waistband, which was loaded. They confiscated the gun and a folding knife that Rain had on him, police said.

Rain was arrested and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on robbery charges since he had a gun on him while fleeing from a theft offense, the report stated.

Pinkins was booked on a charge of complicity since police say she tried to distract the manager of the store who was trying to follow Rain and for helping Rain load up the stolen items into the SUV.