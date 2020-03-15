The Way Station in need of emergency food donations

The Way Station in Columbiana and East Liverpool are helping families with children in need with meal boxes

COLUMBIANA CO., (WKBN) – The Way Station in Columbiana and East Liverpool are seeking emergency food donations.

They will be creating weekly meal boxes for families with children in need while Ohio schools are in mandatory shut down.

The food items the need follow:

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Bread

Cereal

Milk

Fruit cups

Cheese

Soup

Any other kid friendly foods

The drop off in Columbiana is Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In East Liverpool, the drop off is Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, you can call Chaney Nezbeth at 330-398-7555.