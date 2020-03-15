Breaking News
The Way Station in need of emergency food donations

Local News

The Way Station in Columbiana and East Liverpool are helping families with children in need with meal boxes

The Way Station needs donations

Credit: arnehomme via Pixabay

COLUMBIANA CO., (WKBN) – The Way Station in Columbiana and East Liverpool are seeking emergency food donations.

They will be creating weekly meal boxes for families with children in need while Ohio schools are in mandatory shut down.

The food items the need follow:

  • Peanut Butter
  • Jelly
  • Bread
  • Cereal
  • Milk
  • Fruit cups
  • Cheese
  • Soup
  • Any other kid friendly foods

The drop off in Columbiana is Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In East Liverpool, the drop off is Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, you can call Chaney Nezbeth at 330-398-7555.

